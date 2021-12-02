Pist Idiots are hitting the road next February for a national tour in celebration of their debut album, Idiocracy.

The tour will kick off at UOW Unibar in Wollongong on Friday, February 11th before heading to Paddo RSL in Sydney on Saturday, February 12th, Croxton in Melbourne on Friday, February 18th, Transit Bar in Canberra on Saturday, February 19th, Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Friday, March 4th, Solbar on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, March 5th and finally Lions Arts Factory in Adelaide on Friday, March 11th.

The Revesby rockers unveiled their long-awaited debut record back in September.

Idiocracy has been a long time coming for Pist Idiots, who have three excellent EPs, and a slew of corker singles under their belt. Pisties have tapped into the warming oddity of Australiana barfly romance.

Produced alongside Alex Cameron (Bad//Dreems) and Chris Collins, the record glows with rollicking, instantly memorable tracks, chock-a-block with gutsy guitar, and riotous call-to-arm singalongs.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, head below for more information. To keep up to date with all things Pist Idiots, follow our dedicated Pisties Observer.

Check out ‘Idiocracy’ by Pist Idiots

Love Pist Idiots? Get the latest Pist Idiots news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Pist Idiots Idiocracy Tour

February – March 2022

Tickets on sale now at https://www.pistidiots.com/

Fri 11 Feb

UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Sat 12 Feb

Paddo RSL, Sydney

Fri 18 Feb

Croxton, Melbourne

Sat 19 Feb

Transit Bar, Canberra

Fri 04 Mar

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sat 05 Mar

Solbar, Sunshine Coast

Fri 11 Mar

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide