Beloved Revesby rockers Pist Idiots are currently heading round the country in celebration of their latest single, ‘Juliette’. To up the ante, Pist Idiots have unveiled a signature cocktail that’ll have you acting like a pissed idiot yaself.

The track dropped last month, and is everything you could want out of a Pisties ditty, a jangly, slacker anthem that oozes with their effortless Australiana charisma. Though we’ve been given a rare glimpse at the Idiots softer side, ‘Juliette’ is all about sweet, sweet romance baby. The kind of observational musing on love that harks back to The Go-Betweens. It’s gorgeous stuff.

“Essentially, it’s the classic Romeo/Juliette song—one that’s been done a million times over. But it’s our take,” says the band’s frontman Jack Sniff. “It just seemed like a fun song from the get go.”

The track arrived with a music video show inside a beloved Chinese restaurant in Cronulla. The band rip through the track in the company of an audience that couldn’t be less enthused. Bottles are thrown, abuse is hurled, it’s all brilliant fun. Check it out below.

In celebration of the tour and single, Pist Idiots have whipped up a signature cocktail available at Johnny Hu Chinese Restaurant in Cronulla. The cocktail is a punch-packing spicy marg with tequila, Cointreau, lime and Sichuan pepper.

Check out ‘Juliette’ by Pist Idiots:

Pist Idiots ‘Juliette Tour’

Tickets on sale now, available at pistidiots.com

Thursday, April 5th

The Cambridge, Newcastle

Friday, April 9th

Central Coast Leagues Club, Central Coast

Friday, April 16th

Narrabeen RSL, Narrabeen

Sunday, April 18th

El Sol, Cronulla

Friday, April 23rd

Workers Club, Melbourne (sold out)

Thursday, May 6th

The Northern, Byron Bay

Friday, May 7th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, May 8th

Studio 56, Gold Coast