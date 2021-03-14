Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Pist Idiots’ rendition of the classic Romeo and Juliet trope brings the Shakespearean tragedy into suburban Sydney for jangly, slacker anthem ‘Juliette’, which oozes with their effortless Australiana charisma.

“Essentially, it’s the classic Romeo/Juliette song—one that’s been done a million times over. But it’s our take,” says the band’s frontman Jack Sniff. “It just seemed like a fun song from the get go.”

The glass-shattering video (literally), which features a sneaky cameo from label mate Ruby Fields, was shot inside an infamous Chinese restaurant in Cronulla. As the band performs the track to a crowd of oblivious diners, the band’s perfect combination of laidback rock with tongue-in-cheek riposte is beautifully on show.

Check out ‘Juliette’ by Pist Idiots:

‘Juliette’ is the first track we’ve heard from Pist Idiots this year. It follows the release of 2020’s ripper punk cut ‘Street Fighter’, another fired-up slice of raucous punk goodness.

The band launched the single with a triumphant hometown show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre in December. In typically chaotic form, Pisties enlisted the help of Pro Wrestling Australia to provide pre-show entertainment in The Factory Beer Garden.

Pist Idiots recently caught the eye of The Offspring’s iconic guitarist, Noodles.

“I love finding new (to me) music,” the 57-year-old shared on Twitter alongside a clip of the band’s ‘Street Fighter’ single. “A friend turned me on to these guys last week & I can’t get enough. Plus @PistIdiots is just a great name.”

All hail the beloved Sydney pub-rock ratbags.