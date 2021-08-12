Revesby’s beloved rockers Pist Idiots will unleash their debut album, Idiocracy, on Friday, September 10th.

To celebrate the release of their record, we’re giving one lucky Pisties fan the chance to win an album mega bundle.

The Idiocracy mega bundle includes a signed limited edition black vinyl, album tee, heart socks, heart keyring, punching tote, sticker sheet, and a “stop mining” bumper sticker — if you needed that final push to remove the fading frangipani sticker you’ve let occupy precious real estate on your Honda Jazz, take this as a sign.

Idiocracy will arrive on Friday, September 10th. Thus far, Pisties have dropped two scorcher tracks from the album, the swoon-inducing ‘Juliette’ and ‘She Yells Jack’.

“’She Yells Jack’ is a fun song compiled of a couple of anecdotes,” the band said in a statement.

“The song’s intentions are to be a little bit fun and cheeky.”

The song is everything we have come to know and love about a Pist Idiots track, as it’s a laconic anthem filled with their uniquely Aussie charm.

Check out ‘She Loves Jack’ by Pist Idiots

YouTube VideoPlay

Competition runs from August 12th 2021 5pm AEST and ends September 12th 2021 5pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.

