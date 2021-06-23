It’s a good day to be a Pist Idiots fan, as the beloved rockers have both dropped a new single and announced the impending arrival of their debut album.

That’s right, the Pisties are continuing what has already been a jam-packed 2021 with the release of their latest track ‘She Yells Jack’.

“’She Yells Jack’ is a fun song compiled of a couple of anecdotes,” the band said in a statement.

“The song’s intentions are to be a little bit fun and cheeky.”

The song is everything we have come to know and love about a Pist Idiots track, as it’s a laconic anthem filled with their uniquely Aussie charm.

As if that wasn’t enough, the band have also confirmed that their debut album Idiocracy is set for release on Friday, September 10th. The album will follow on from their most recent EP, 2019’s Ticker.

The band have been on one impressive trajectory over the last 12 months, with their previous single ‘Juliette’ receiving critical acclaim.

Hell, the boys even earned kudos from The Offspring’s guitarist, Noodles back in March.

“I love finding new (to me) music,” Noodles shared on Twitter alongside a clip of the band’s ‘Street Fighter’ single. “A friend turned me on to these guys last week & I can’t get enough. Plus @PistIdiots is just a great name.”

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.