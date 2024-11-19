Pixies just can’t get enough of Australia and New Zealand.
Currently in this part of the world for several shows, Pixies have today announced their return for a massive tour in 2025, promising a unique two-night experience in each city.
The alt-rock legends are set to perform their iconic albums Bossanova (1990) and Trompe Le Monde (1991) in full on the first night, followed by a diverse set featuring songs from their latest album, The Night the Zombies Came, and other catalogue favourites on the second night.
The tour is slated to kick off in Australia at Fremantle Prison on November 8th and 9th, before moving to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, and Melbourne’s Festival Hall. The band will then cross the Tasman for shows at Auckland Town Hall and Wellington’s St James Theatre (see full dates below).
This tour announcement comes on the heels of Pixies’ critically acclaimed tenth studio album, The Night the Zombies Came. The album has garnered praise from several music publications, with MOJO lauding the band’s enduring vitality and DIY highlighting their consistent influence and relevance in the music industry.
The band’s recent performances in the UK have further cemented their reputation as a formidable live act. Their main stage appearance at London’s All Points East festival was described as “raucous” by Rolling Stone UK, while their sold-out Glasgow Academy show was hailed as “a full-on head rush of classics” by the Scottish Sun.
Pixies have been supporting Pearl Jam Down Under this month, while they also performed two Aussies sideshows supported by The Belair Lip Bombs.
Fans in Australia and New Zealand have multiple opportunities to secure tickets early. Mastercard cardholders can access a pre-sale starting November 22nd at 12pm local time, while My Live Nation members can participate in an exclusive pre-sale beginning November 25th at 12pm local time. One NZ customers in New Zealand also have a special 48-hour pre-sale window starting November 22nd at 12pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public November 26th at 1pm local time.
Pixies 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour
Ticket information available via livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz
Saturday, November 8th
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA
Sunday, November 9th
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA
Thursday, November 13th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Friday, November 14th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, November 16th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Monday, November 17th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday, November 19th
Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, November 20th
Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday, November 23rd
Town Hall, Auckland
Monday, November 24th
Town Hall, Auckland
Wednesday, November 26th
St James Theatre, Wellington
Thursday, November 27th
St James Theatre, Wellington