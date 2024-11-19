Pixies just can’t get enough of Australia and New Zealand.

Currently in this part of the world for several shows, Pixies have today announced their return for a massive tour in 2025, promising a unique two-night experience in each city.

The alt-rock legends are set to perform their iconic albums Bossanova (1990) and Trompe Le Monde (1991) in full on the first night, followed by a diverse set featuring songs from their latest album, The Night the Zombies Came, and other catalogue favourites on the second night.

The tour is slated to kick off in Australia at Fremantle Prison on November 8th and 9th, before moving to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, and Melbourne’s Festival Hall. The band will then cross the Tasman for shows at Auckland Town Hall and Wellington’s St James Theatre (see full dates below).

This tour announcement comes on the heels of Pixies’ critically acclaimed tenth studio album, The Night the Zombies Came. The album has garnered praise from several music publications, with MOJO lauding the band’s enduring vitality and DIY highlighting their consistent influence and relevance in the music industry.

The band’s recent performances in the UK have further cemented their reputation as a formidable live act. Their main stage appearance at London’s All Points East festival was described as “raucous” by Rolling Stone UK, while their sold-out Glasgow Academy show was hailed as “a full-on head rush of classics” by the Scottish Sun.

Pixies have been supporting Pearl Jam Down Under this month, while they also performed two Aussies sideshows supported by The Belair Lip Bombs.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fans in Australia and New Zealand have multiple opportunities to secure tickets early. Mastercard cardholders can access a pre-sale starting November 22nd at 12pm local time, while My Live Nation members can participate in an exclusive pre-sale beginning November 25th at 12pm local time. One NZ customers in New Zealand also have a special 48-hour pre-sale window starting November 22nd at 12pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public November 26th at 1pm local time.

Pixies 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz

Saturday, November 8th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Sunday, November 9th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, November 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 14th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, November 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 19th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 20th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 23rd

Town Hall, Auckland

Monday, November 24th

Town Hall, Auckland

Wednesday, November 26th

St James Theatre, Wellington

Thursday, November 27th

St James Theatre, Wellington