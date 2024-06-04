Pixies are set to release a double A-sided single featuring the tracks “You’re So Impatient” and a gloomy rendition of “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” on July 19th.

The release is the first since bassist Emma Richardson joined the band, taking over from Paz Lenchantin earlier this year.

“You’re So Impatient” is a brisk meditation on anxiety, clocking in at just under two minutes. The track features a notable drumming pace by David Lovering, allowing frontman Black Francis to deliver the catchy chorus, “You’re so impatient/You finish it and then you start,” with ample room for Joey Santiago’s guitar solo to take centre stage.

Francis described the track as a “slightly comedic suburban culture moment,” set against the backdrop of a mall, which he sees as both crass and an ideal setting for a zombie rock ‘n’ roll horror movie.

“‘You’re So Impatient’ is a slightly comedic suburban culture moment: There’s this guy, there’s this gal, there’s this tug-of-love dynamic going on,” Francis shared in a statement. “But the backdrop is the mall. And while the mall is crass, it’s also a very zombie, rock ‘n’ roll horror movie setting.”

On the flip side, “Que Sera, Sera” presents a stark contrast with its melancholic adaptation of Doris Day’s optimistic classic. The Pixies’ version extends the track to three minutes, with Francis and Richardson’s laconic vocal delivery painting a picture far from the original’s cheerful disposition. Santiago’s guitar work adds a tremulous quality to the iconic lilting melody, reinforcing the song’s somber tone.

You can listen to both tracks below, before their official release as a 7″ on July 19th.

The release precedes the Pixies’ upcoming US tour, where they will co-headline with Modest Mouse starting in August. This tour promises to deliver the unique energy and creativity fans have come to expect from the Pixies. I guess you could say that they’re testing their fans’ patience…

Pixies’ “You’re So Impatient” / “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” is out July 19th.