Playboi Carti has snagged the top spot in the weekly album charts over at Don’t Bore Us with Whole Lotta Red.

The album was released on on December 25, 2020 and is the second studio album by the American rapper. Whole Lotta Red came ninth in Pitchfork’s ‘The 50 Best Albums of 2021’ and eleventh in Rolling Stone’s ‘The 50 Best Albums of 2021’.

Don’t Bore Us is a recently reimagined website that doubles as a music community. It allows users to rate and review their favourite artists, albums and songs. The weekly charts are a representation of the most rated and reviewed releases of the week.

Whole Lotta Red has received an 85% positive reviews on the site, with one reviewer positively singing the rappers praises.

“LR is great. Not only that, I think its even better than Die Lit,” they begin.

“To put this album in perspective, WLR is its own genre, its ideas are just so loud, bombastic and in a way, creative, especially for Carti.”

“Now, my first and really only gripe with WLR is the fact it can feel long at times. I think the length of each track is great because it makes it very replayable but I think some songs don’t help with that. Songs like Punk Monk & Not Playing are mostly the only tracks I do not return to at all.”

The reviewer addresses a common sentiment abut the album: that it takes a few listens before it becomes enjoyable.

“Overall, I think this is one of those albums you can’t just rush into and immediately understand the vision of WLR, its something that you have to try and get used to the sounds and once it clicks, it CLICKS. I’m giving Whole Lotta Red an 8/10.” “Another reviewer agreed with the notion that Whole Lotta Red is a slow-burn. Took a minute for it to grow on me since I was used to 2017-2018 Carti but wrl is definitely a great album and a complete change of cartis flow,” they wrote in their review

Check out ‘Sky’ by Playboi Carti: