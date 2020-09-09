The Australian music industry and community of local musicians is undoubtedly in crisis mode at the moment, with the global pandemic that is COVID-19 causing events, tours, and festivals to be cancelled, and robbing artists, performers, and those in the creative industry of a dependable income.

While a number of initiatives have sprung up to help support artists in this current time, the most effective way to continue supporting creatives is to buy their music and merch, hold onto any postponed tour tickets, and above all, stream their music as often as possible.

Here’s a list we’ll regularly update with community radio music directors from around the country of Australian artists much loved and supported by community radio and its dedicated listeners. Their music has been a source of strength, inspiration and connection. Some of these tracks are new releases, and others from artists who would otherwise be traveling and touring at this time.

Aeron Clark, Edge Radio 99.3FM’s Music Director, continues this series with Australian music available on Amrap’s AirIt service to help compile a playlist of the best Aussie tunes doing the rounds on community radio to show your support to. As Aeron previously explained:

“The music industry is a little different at the moment, but despite how dull and dreary the scene may feel, (writing from Melbourne Stage 4 lockdown, here!) every day there is a new Australian track released or new act to discover.

“Tune your radios or set your online streams to a community radio station in your city and you’ll be sure to have your ears buzzing. Also, subscribe to these stations if you can! Community media broadcasters need a helping hand to continue the incredible work they do in providing localised news and entertainment.

“Supporting artists directly too, will help keep the party going. If you are able, purchase their latest release or merch drop, join their virtual listening parties, or even just have their music on repeat to learn every lyric for the next eventual live show.”

Check out ‘Chaos Country’ by Naretha Williams:

Naretha Williams – ‘Chaos Country’

The debut album from Naretha Williams is Blak Mass (Heavy Machinery Records), a colossal, imposing work commissioned by the City Of Melbourne for a live performance utilising the Melbourne Town Hall Grand Organ in 2019.

Blak Mass considers the Grand Organ a significant symbol of European domination, and confronts ideas of cultural power imbalance and gatekeeping within so-called Australian society. Williams’ gargantuan, unsettling composition deserves your complete immersion.

Lackadaisies – ‘Down, Down, Down’

Comprising members of Amaringo, Married Man, and Full Power Happy Hour (just for starters), Meanjin trio Lackadaisies were always bound to send our expectations skyrocketing. ‘Down, Down, Down’ contrasts a cynical outlook with a sound that is warm and honest, and the final product is fundamentally charming.

Recorded while drummer Marnie was seven months pregnant, the song is one side of an independently released double single, available now through the group’s Bandcamp page.

EWAH & The Vision Of Paradise – ‘Vultures’

A look at the lyrics to the new single from EWAH & The Vision Of Paradise might lead you to believe it was written very recently. In reality, ‘Vultures’ was put to tape over 18 months ago, during recording sessions for the band’s forthcoming second album.

‘Vultures’ explores the idea of people living in purgatory, and while it has all the lush, cinematic elements we expect from this group, there’s a new, soaring intensity to frontwoman Emma Water’s vocals in the last movement that has me really looking forward to what’s to come.

Check out ‘Vultures’ by EWAH & The Vision Of Paradise:

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – ‘Welcome To The Neighbourhood’

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra’s new single addresses refugee rights, black deaths in custody, and systemic racism. On the soul-inspired ‘Welcome To The Neighbourhood’, Hsu invited Solchld, Anisa Nandaula, Naavikaran, Nima Doostkhah, and Cieavash Arean to excavate their personal experiences, creating a message of welcome and acknowledgement.

True to form, the newly minted Queensland Music Award winner played almost every instrument on the recording himself.

Oosterbanger – ‘Dust’

For the first half of ‘Dust’, Ellen Oosterbaan’s vocals lie comfortably alongside reverberant guitar jangle, until they are suddenly and almost entirely consumed by a cavernous onslaught of fuzz. The song is the opening track from the new, self-titled EP from Perth-based outfit Oosterbanger, a vehicle for the songs of Oosterbaan.

In the band, Ellen is joined by Indigo Foster-Tuke, Jane Azzapardi, and long-time collaborator Jordan Shakespeare.

Denni – ‘Runaways (feat. Greeley)’

DENNI is a proud Pakana woman, passionate about her heritage and the fight to keep her culture alive and well through music and performance. Runaways sees her move further away from her indie folk roots and step decisively into the Australian hip-hop landscape, continuing a decade of constant artistic evolution.

DENNI teams up with Tassie hip-hop mainstay Greeley, and fellow Tasmanian producers Jack McLaine and AO on this exciting new single, the title track from her forthcoming EP, due for release through Vibestown Sounds in October.

Check out our ever-growing playlist of community radio picks: