Melbourne’s “bogan funk” outfit Playlunch have announced a headline run to celebrate their upcoming album Sex Ed, due out August 22.

The seven-piece will hit the road this September, playing their largest headline venues to date in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, before wrapping up the run with a hometown show in Melbourne.

“We’re so pumped to celebrate this new album we’ve worked crazy hard on for the past year,” says Playlunch. “It’s absolutely bananas to us how much love, support and dedication our fans continue to give us, and this tour is a celebration of our commitment back to you guys. We’re going to bring it.

“These shows will not only be in these crazy surreal venues, but will also be the biggest Playlunch show you’ll have ever seen – packed full of surprises and with the best production value we can possibly cram into the shows. We’ll be playing a whole heap of these new tracks live for the very first time (can’t wait to show you!), as well as all the favs from our debut album.”

Joining them on tour will be Brisbane alt-pop duo JUNO.

“We’re so excited to be having the insanely talented JUNO along for the whole tour with us. We first met them at BIGSOUND in Brisbane last year and couldn’t have been more impressed with their show. Everyone is in for an absolute treat, with a night of nonstop dancing and singing across the whole lineups!”

The tour follows the band’s recent single “Keith”, which clocked 100,000 streams and over 120,000 views in its first week thanks to it’s music video starring AFL’s Barry Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 4th at 10am local time, with pre-sales starting Wednesday, July 2nd at 10am. More info at destroyalllines.com.

Playlunch Australia Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

with special guests JUNO

For tickets & more information visit destroyalllines.com

Friday, September 5th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Saturday, September 6th

The Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA (18+)

Friday, September 12th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (Lic/AA)

Saturday, September 13th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (Lic/AA)

Friday, September 19th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC (18+)