Playlunch have extended their Australia and New Zealand tour due to overwhelming demand.

Following their incredible Hottest 100 triumph, the bogan-funk band have added shows to their 30+ date tour of regional Australia, as well as upgrading venues in Canberra, Wollongong, and Frankston. They’ll also tour New Zealand for the first time at the end of May, with shows confirmed in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland.

Check out their full run below, including all new dates.

“Touring regionally has always been such a big priority for our band since the very start, and getting around to all the people who continue to support us,” the band share. “To be able to keep the ‘Sex Ed’ train rolling is so special!

“These will be the last Australian shows for quite a while as we are looking to see what the rest of the world has in store for us; so we hope you are able to grab a ticket and make it a night to remember. Everyone is in for an absolute treat, with a show of nonstop dancing and singing across the whole lineups!”

Coinciding with this news is the announcement of LUNCH FEST, a mini-festival curated by Playlunch, DoubleU Artists, and Destroy All Lines in association with Great Southern Nights.

Set to take place at Sydney’s Liberty Hall on May 15th, LUNCH FEST will bring together acts from across the country for “the school assembly of the century.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Playlunch will be joined by DEVAURA, Ricky Neil Jr., Shannen James, and a local opener yet to be announced.

Playlunch made it all the way to No. 4 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025 countdown, with their song “Keith” just missing out on the top 3. They also placed No. 73 for their Like A Version cover of The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men”.

Playlunch 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

With special guests

Ticket information available here

Friday 5th December – Sooki Lounge – Belgrave, VIC SOLD OUT

Wednesday 31st December – Indian Ocean Hotel (NYE) – Scarborough, WA

Saturday 3rd January – Lorne Theatre – Lorne, VIC

Friday 9th January – The Whalers – Warrnambool, VIC

Saturday 10th January – Ocean Sounds Festival – Phillip Island, VIC

Friday 16th January – The Deck – Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 17th January – Volta – Ballarat, VIC SOLD OUT

Thursday 29th January – Prince of Wales – Bunbury, WA SOLD OUT

Friday 30th January – The River – Margaret River, WA SOLD OUT

Saturday 31st January – Albany Town Hall – Albany, WA SOLD OUT

Saturday 7th February – Pier Bandroom – Frankston, VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday 21st February – Commercial Hotel – South Morang, VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday 7th March – Republic Bar – Hobart, TAS SOLD OUT

Sunday 8th March – Good Gumnuts Festival – Burnie, TAS

Friday 13th March – The Deck – Traralgon, VIC

Saturday 14th March – Barwon Heads Club – Barwon Heads, VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday 28th – Archies Creek Hotel – Archies Creek, VIC SOLD OUT

Thursday 9th April – Solbar – Sunshine Coast, QLD SOLD OUT

Friday 10th April – The Northern – Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday 11th April – Miami Marketta – Gold Coast, QLD SOLD OUT

Sunday 12th April – Finnians Tavern – Port Macquarie, NSW

Thursday 20th April – UC Refectory – Canberra, ACT *VENUE UPGRADE*

Friday 24th April – The Espy Gershwin Room – St Kilda, VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday 25th April – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW

Friday 1st May – Drifters Wharf – Gosford, NSW

Saturday 2nd May – UTS Underground – Sydney, NSW SOLD OUT

Friday 8th May – King Street Bandroom – Newcastle, NSW SOLD OUT

Saturday 9th May – Avalon Beach RSL Club – Avalon Beach, NSW SOLD OUT

Sunday 10th May – UOW – Wollongong, NSW *VENUE UPGRADE*

Friday 15th May – LUNCH FEST @ Liberty Hall – Sydney, NSW

Friday 22nd May – Tanks Arts Centre – Cairns, QLD

Saturday 23rd May – The Warehouse – Townsville, QLD

Sunday 24th May – The Met – Mackay, QLD

Thursday 28th May – Erricks – Dunedin, NZ

Friday 29th May – The Loons – Christchurch, NZ

Saturday 30th May – Meow – Wellington, NZ

Sunday 31st May – Whammy Bar – Auckland, NZ