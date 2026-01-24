Triple j’s Hottest 100 is back, and once again, Australia is about to find out which songs defined the year for music fans.

Voting opened late last year, giving listeners plenty of time to throw their support behind the songs they wanted etched into Hottest 100 history, before polls officially closed just over a week ago.

And if early signs are anything to go by, this year’s countdown is shaping up to be one of the closest yet, featuring 26 debut entries, a record number of back-to-back appearances, and at least one major Hottest 100 milestone set to fall.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of great songs – both local and international – in the running for musical glory this year, with the likes of Olivia Dean, Playlunch, Raye, and Ninajirachi among those fans hope to see at the pointy end.

The Hottest 100 glory will continue over the course of the next few days, with Double J travelling back 20 years to relive the Hottest 100 of 2005 on Sunday, January 25th. In the days following – Tuesday, January 27th to Friday, January 30th – triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play, with 20 songs a day from 8am-4pm. Then, on Saturday, January 31st, triple j”s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play in full, from 10am (local).

With millions of votes locked in and audiences around the world listening along, the stage is set for a tense finish as artists vie for top-ten spots, record-breaking moments, and Hottest 100 glory.

Follow along with Tone Deaf today as we provide live updates on all the placings in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown of 2025.

#100 — #91

#100. ‘Potion’ — Djo

#99. ‘Delete’ — Ninajirachi

#98. ‘Don’t Go’ — Old Mervs

#97. ‘Running on Empty’ — The Tullamarines

#96. ‘Ecstacy’ — Keli Holiday

#95. ‘Caramel’ — Sleep Token

#94. ‘DtMF’ — Bad Bunny

#93. ‘gossip’ — Confidence Man & JADE

#92. ‘Lover Girl’ — Laufey

#91. ‘We Don’t Talk’ — The Dreggs

#90 — #81

#90. ‘Tonight’s Entertainment’ — The Rions

#89. ‘Blackberries’ — FISHER & bbyclose

#88. ‘West End Girl’ — Lily Allen

#87. ‘Left Of The Dealer’ — Ocean Alley

#86. ‘Something Bigger Than This’ — Hilltop Hoods

#85. ‘Never Coming Home [feat. SIX60)’ — Hilltop Hoods

#84. ‘Send It Back’ — Don West

#83. ‘Everyone Will See It’ — Old Mervs

#82. ‘Miss Erotica’ —Peach PRC

#81. ‘Parachute’ — Hayley Williams

#80 — #71

#80. ‘mangetout’ —Wet Leg

#79. ‘Arm’s Length’ — Sam Fender

#78. ‘Everybody Scream’ — Florence + The Machine

#77. ‘Leave Me Alone’ —Reneé Rapp

#76. ‘All I Am’ — Ninajirachi

#75. ‘Divine Feelings’ — Vance Joy

#74. ‘Bed on Fire’ — G Flip

#73. ‘It’s Raining Men [triple j Like A Version 2025] — Playlunch

#72. ‘A Cold Play’ — The Kid Laroi

#71. ‘David’ — Lorde

#70 — #61





#70. ‘Take On Me [Like A Version 2025]’ — The Dreggs

#69. ‘Shut You Out’ — The Rions

#68. ‘It’s Amazing To Be Young’ — Fontaines D.C.

#67. ‘Don’t Happy, Be Worry’ — Hilltop Hoods

#66. ‘Delete Ya’ — Djo

#65. ‘Headphones On’ — Addison Rae

#64. ‘Illegal’ — PinkPantheress

#63. ‘White Keys’ — Dominic Fike

#62. ‘Lady Lady’ — Olivia Dean

#61. ‘Balcony’ — Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

#60 — #51

#60. ‘d£aler’ — Lola Young

#59. ‘Nokia’ — Drake

#58. ‘Backseat’ — Balu Brigada

#57. ‘One Thing’ — Lola Young

#56. ‘Yougotmefeeling’ — Parcels

#55. ‘Catalonia Dreams’ — The Terrys

#54. ‘say something’ — Royal Otis

#53. ‘Melodramatic Fanatic’ — Lime Cordiale & Ruel

#52. ‘Revolving door’ — Tate McRae

#51. ‘Talk of the Town’ — Fred again.., Sammy Virji & Reggie

#50 — #41

#50. ‘In Another Life’ — G Flip

#49. ‘Khe Sahn [triple j Like A Version 2025]’ — Beddy Rays

#48.

#47.

#46.

#45.

#44.

#43.

#42.

#41.