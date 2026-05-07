PNAU are releasing a new album this year.

The Australian-born, US-based duo’s seventh studio album, titled AHHCade, arrives on July 31st.

On the new album, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore says, “There is a sense of belonging about music, about the journey we have taken. Both Peter and I and our collaborators, creating a home on the dancefloor, between the ears of the listener.

“We are making heart songs. While, yes, they have electronics and they have technology, they are essentially expressions of the heart.”

AHHCade contains recent single “Tu Corazon (Your Heart)”, which features Mexican rock band The Warning, as well as new single “Nirvana” with EARTHGANG and sadMONTH. The latter is a “daring new project” from Littlemore and Toronto’s Dom Dias (listen below).

“’Nirvana’ represents the birth of a new era,” Littlemore, who makes up the duo with Peter Mayes, explains. “It’s fierce, feverish and harks back to the shape of punk electronic yet to come. Get ready to be uptight, upgrooved and unhinged for a new disorder.”

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US hip-hop duo EARTHGANG add, “For ‘Nirvana’ we tapped the euphoric and enlightened energy with PNAU, and surfed the electro crush. We appreciate everybody who poured their energy into making it a banger.”

According to a press release, PNAU’s new album “is set to feature even more suprirrisng collaborations,” with “Tu Corazon (Your Heart)” “showing they are not bound by any genre, sound or country.”

PNAI’s most recent album, Hyperbolic, dropped in 2024 and feature collaborations with Troye Sivan, Ladyhawke, Empire of the Sun, and more. Hyperbolic earned the duo a nomination for Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP at the 2025 AIR Awards.

PNAU’s album announcement comes as the group prepare for their first-ever regional tour of Australia, taking in 12 dates along the east coast of the country. More dates are set to be announced.

Fans can catch them in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Bundaberg, Byron Bay, Newcastle, and more towns and cities in regional areas between June and July (ticket information available here).

PNAU’s “Nirvana” is out now. AHHCade is out July 31st via etcetc.