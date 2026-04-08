Australian dance legends PNAU have released a new single, “Tu Corazón (Your Heart)”, in collaboration with Mexican rock band The Warning.

PNAU first came across the all-sister band while shooting a music video for Empire of the Sun in Mexico over a decade ago, when The Warning were aspiring musicians hoping to make their way in the rock scene.

Not long after this first meeting, the sisters headed to a recording session in PNAU’s studio in downtown Los Angeles. Now, their friendship has finally culminated in a collaboration.

“Tu Corazón (Your Heart)” is a song about opening your heart to the beauty around you, an important message for people everywhere in an ever-changing world. PNAU’s Nick Littlemore said: “Tu Corazón is a flash of ecstatic dance, coming at you from our sister city of Monterrey. A once storied adventure, now a booming jam – punk, love and all wild. Try as you might to sit still, I challenge you to do so. You have been warned!”

The Warning added: “We had a great time working with PNAU creating something this unique and fun! It was a very nostalgic process for us and we loved connecting with our past selves through this song. We are grateful to have been a part of this record and we love Pete and Nick very much!”

The inversions of “Tu Corazón” were brought to life visually, with PNAU returning to the old town of Monterrey to create a music video with the people of Mexico – celebrating the Latin culture and vibrance, passion and love the country is known for. Directed by Alberto ‘AJ’ Gomez, the music video involved a cast and crew of 40 locals, bringing the passion and energy of the song to life.

Watch it below.

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“Tu Corazón” follows on from The Warning’s recent single “Kerosene” which has lit the fuse for a whole lot more to come. The trio have recently played Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, Brazil, plus they played to a record-breaking crowd of 50,000 for their hometown show in Monterrey’s Tecate Pal Norte alongside Turnstile and Guns N’ Roses. They’ll soon head to the US and UK to support Yungblud on his IDOLS tour.

Meanwhile, PNAU will celebrate the release with a run of 12 live shows across regional Queensland and NSW, plus a debut show in Mexico. “PNAU is hitting the road this winter and we’ll be hitting every outhouse, dog house, hip house and acid house on our first ever regional live tour this June. A true winter warmer, we look forward to seeing all you raving jellybeans out there,” Littlemore said of the tour.

Their regional tour will kick off in Cairns on Jun 19th, before stops in Townsville, Airlie Beach, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Toowoomba, Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Shoal Bay, Newcastle, and Gosford. Tickets will go on sale at 9am (AEST) on Friday, April 17th – see here for details.

Alongside “Tu Corazón”, PNAU will have a handful of recent collabs up their sleeves, including “Rollin” with Grammy nominated Italian trio Meduza and “Light Me Up” with Kungs, as well as a run of high-profile mixes for global icons like Coldplay, Parcels, Tame Impala, Diana Ross, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Born out of Sydney’s rave scene with homegrown classics such as “Embrace”, “Chameleon”, and “Go Bang” now part of Australian music lore, PNAU catapulted to global prominence in 2021 with “Cold Heart” alongside Elton John and Dua Lipa, a record that amassed billions of streams, multiple awards, and propelled the duo to stratospheric new heights.

PNAU and The Warning’s “Tu Corazón (Your Heart)” is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

PNAU REGIONAL AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, June 19th

Gilligan’s, Cairns QLD

Saturday, June 20th

The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Sunday, June 21st

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

Wednesday, June 24th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay QLD

Thursday, June 25th

Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton QLD

Friday, June 26th

Sugarland Tavern, Bundaberg QLD

Saturday, June 27th

The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

Sunday, June 28th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Wednesday, July 1st

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Thursday, July 2nd

Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay NSW

Friday, July 3rd

King Street Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, July 4th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW