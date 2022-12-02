Kings of the collab PNAU have joined forces with fellow Aussie Troye Sivan for their new single ‘You Know What I Need’.

Unsurprisingly from these two acts, the track is a sizzling dance-pop number, with Sivan’s silky smooth vocals melting over a dazzling funk beat.

Of the collaboration, PNAU’s Nick Littlemore said, “working with Troye again has been amazing! When we wrote this song, we had no idea that we will get so lucky to have Troye Sivan singing and bringing his unbridled creativity to the world of PNAU.”

Sivan was equally happy about the track. “I’m so happy this song is coming out just before the Australian summer – it sounds like a beach festival to me, and I am stoked to have it out!” he said.

‘You Know What I Need’ comes accompanied by an eye-popping psychedelic music video made by immersive experience studio MELT, which puts Sivan in AI form. The video will be available to watch from this evening onwards.

It’s the latest big-name collaboration for PNAU. The trio found huge success last year for their production of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’, with the single becoming Elton’s first U.K. number one in 16 years. It also earned a nomination for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

Last year also them work with singer-songwriter Budjerah on the track ‘Stranger Love’, and they’ve also recently remixed Lizzo and Diana Ross and Tame Impala.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Sivan, meanwhile, has been teasing new music. Earlier this week, he previewed a snippet of an untitled track on Instagram, although he admitted it “won’t come out for ages.” “Album is almost done. Bark in the comments if you’re keen,” he added in the caption.

PNAU and Troye Sivan’s ‘You Know What I Need’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer or the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘You Know What I Need’ by PNAU and Troye Sivan: