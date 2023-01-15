Metalcore favourites Polaris are celebrating their 10th anniversary in style with a massive Australian tour.

Beginning with a hometown show in Sydney on Friday, March 3rd, they’ll then visit Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday, January 19th at 10am local time.

Polaris are bringing some special guests along for the ride, with Void of Vision and Pridelands supporting them at all six shows.

“Where did the years go?! Apparently it’s been a whole decade since this handful of babyfaced kids from suburban Sydney finally assembled a lineup, recorded a demo, and stepped onto a stage for the first time as Polaris,” the band’s drummer, Daniel Furnari, says.

“Over the course of the ten years and four records that followed, we worked our way through every community hall, there or dive that would take us, sleeping on the floors of vans and share houses in the name of metalcore.

“Today, this thing we built together has taken us all around the world, giving us the chance to connect with so many incredible people that now all share a role in our story.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re just getting started, but as we reach this milestone it seems only right to take stock and reminisce a little about the journey so far. And what better way to do that than with an intimate retrospective tour? You’ve all made this possible and we can’t wait to celebrate our past, present and future with you around Australia this March!”

Fans can expect a solid mixture of classic hits, old favourites, as well as surprising deep cuts at the upcoming shows. The band’s last album, 2020’s The Death of Me, reached number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Polaris 10th Anniversary Tour

With special guests Void of Vision and Pridelands

Tickets on sale Thursday, January 19th (10am local time) via destroyalllines.com.au

Friday, March 3rd (18+)

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 4th (18+)

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, March 9th (18+)

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, March 10th (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 11th (All Ages)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 12th (18+)

Magnet House, Perth, WA