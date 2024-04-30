Polaris have announced a massive regional tour, set to take place this June and July across Australia.

The Sydney metalcore band will be joined by special guests, Aussie fusion mavericks Ocean Grove, and on select dates, Sydney’s metalcore outfit Bloom and alternative act Inertia.

Kicking off in Cairns on Thursday, June 27th, Polaris will hit stages across Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria, closing out on Sunday, July 28th in Frankston.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3rd at 10am local time. There will also be early bird pre-sales tickets for the tour (see below).

“We’re super excited to be heading back out to Regional parts of Australia this June / July,” says the band’s Jamie Hails. “It’s been quite a few years since we’ve been to some of these places and we’re visiting some new towns also which is going to be really nice.

“I feel very lucky to be able to visit so many different areas of our beautiful country and I love being able to play our music to people that don’t often get tours coming through their towns.”

Polairs will be on tour in support of their third album Fatalism, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Charts upon release in 2023. It also garnered nominations for Australian Album of the Year at the 2023 J Awards and for the 2023 Australian Music Prize. Fatalism follow’s Polaris’s first two albums, 2020’s ARIA Award-nominated The Death of Me and 2017’s The Mortal Coil, which debuted in the Australian Top 10.

A big year ahead, 2024 will also see Polaris appearing at international festivals and supporting Beartooth for an epic Europe and UK tour starting in October.

Polaris 2024 Regional Australia Tour

With Special Guests

Ocean Grove

Bloom^ & Inertia*

Early Bird pre-sale tickets on sale: Thursday, May 2nd at 11am AEST time. Sign up here

General tickets on sale: Friday, May 3rd @ 10am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

Thursday, June 27th

The Jack, Cairns, QLD (18+)^

Friday, June 28th

Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD (18+)^

Saturday, June 29th

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD (18+)^

Sunday, June 30th

Harvey Road, Gladstone QLD (18+)^

Thursday, July 4th

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast QLD (18+)^

Friday, July 5th

Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD (18+)^

Saturday, July 6th

SPOP, Gold Coast QLD (18+)^

Sunday, July 7th

C.EX Coffs, Coffs Harbour NSW (18+)^

Wednesday, July 10th

Blazes Showroom, Tamworth NSW (18+)^

Thursday, July 11th

Panters, Penrith NSW (18+)^

Friday, July 12th

Waves, Wollongong NSW (18+)^

Saturday, July 13th

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW (18+)^

Sunday, July 14th

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW (18+)^

Wednesday, July 17th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury WA (18+)*

Thursday, July 18th

Shelters Brewing, Busselton WA (18+)*

Friday, July 19th

Loop, Joondalup WA (18+)*

Saturday, July 20th

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA (LIC AA)*

Sunday, July 21st

Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC (LIC AA)*

Thursday, July 25th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS (LIC AA)*

Friday, July 26th

Forth Pub, Forth TAS (18+)*

Saturday, July 27th

Wool Exchange, Geelong VIC (18+)*

Sunday, July 28th

The Pier, Frankston VIC (18+)*

^ with Bloom

* with Inertia