Polaris have released their third album, Fatalism.

The album comes just a couple of months after the tragic passing of the band’s Ryan Siew in June, which led the band to cancel all upcoming shows at the time.

Fatalism, which follows 2020’s The Death of Me, is inspired by world events over the last few years. Polaris embrace recent feelings of hopelessness on the album, while also allowing their creative processes to properly flow.

Several tracks (“Nightmare”, “Overflow”, and “Inhumane”) were all products of an extensive writing camp in New South Wales’ Blue Mountains range last year, each track putting the band’s chemistry on full display.

According to drummer and lyricist Daniel Furnari, “Overflow” is vastly different to their previous singles. “This is one of the much more personal and vulnerable tracks on the record lyrically, whereas the other two singles took a wider, more outward perspective,” he said.

Despite the adversity, they aren’t stopping anytime soon—a credit to their work ethic, love for their fans,

and passion for their craft. If you’re a fan of metalcore and looking for a gig to catch, Polaris are embarking on a national headline tour next week in support of Fatalism.

They’ll perform in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane and Sydney throughout September, backed by three special guests from the US – fellow metalcore merchants August Burns Red, hardcore outfit Kublai Khan TX, and Connecticut heavyweights Currents. Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle, and Brisbane are the only dates sold out at the time of writing.

The metalcore favourites have been busy on the touring front. Polaris’ Fatalism tour follows their 10th anniversary tour, which saw them perform across the country with Void of Vision and Pridelands earlier this year.

Clearly, Polaris aren’t going anywhere, so don’t fret and enjoy Fatalism.

Polaris’ Fatalism is out now via Resist Records (AU)/SharpTone Records (ROW).