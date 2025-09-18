Australian metalcore favourites Polaris have launched their very first curated summer event.

Taking place on Saturday, February 14th at the Riviera Beach Club in St Kilda, the inaugural Life’s a Beach show will be headlined by the Sydney heavyweights, who will be accompanied by a lineup that includes We Came As Romans, Thy Art is Murder, Ocean Sleeper, Caskets, Terminal Sleep, Reliqa and Headwreck.

“Putting together an outdoor fest that we can call our own has been a little pipe-dream of ours for a while now – and this coming summer felt like the perfect time to dip our toes in, so to speak,” Polaris’ Daniel Furnari said.

“We’ve hand-picked a killer mix of old friends from abroad and at home, some familiar favourites and some of the best up-and-coming local talent. We’re so psyched to have the chance to create a new experience for our fans in such a unique and beautiful location. We can’t wait to have a mosh as the sun goes down, and most likely throw ourselves into the waves as soon as we walk off stage!

“Life’s a beach baby, don’t forget it!”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 11am AEST on Tuesday, September 23rd, before general public opens from 11am on Thursday, September 25th.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Click here for more details.

Destroy All Lines Presents

LIFE’S A BEACH

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14th 2026

RIVIERA BEACH CLUB, ST KILDA

MELBOURNE (18+)

POLARIS

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

WE CAME AS ROMANS (USA)

THY ART IS MURDER

OCEAN SLEEPER + CASKETS (UK)

TERMINAL SLEEP + RELIQA + HEADWRECK