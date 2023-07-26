Polaris have shared their first single since the tragic loss of Ryan Siew.

The powerful “Nightmare” pays tribute to the recent devastating loss in the band, as the accompanying music video makes clear.

“We created this video with our friend Ben Wrigley, AKA Third Eye Visuals, who found some amazing locations and imagery to help us convey the track when paired with his brilliant editing skills,” explains drummer Daniel Furnari.

“This was the second of three music videos we filmed with Ryan earlier this year. It has been a challenging and very emotional task to complete these videos in light of what has happened, but after careful discussion with his family we collectively felt that we wanted to share with the world the final things that Ryan created with us. We will proudly cherish the memories of him contained in this footage, and hope you will too.”

“Nightmare” will feature on the metalcore band’s forthcoming album, Fatalism, set for release in September. The track follows previous 2023 single “Inhumane”.

“”Nightmare” is a reflection on the constant state of fear that the world at large seems to have lived in for much of the past couple of years – the feeling of waking up every day into a dystopia of uncertainty and anxiety where nothing really feels safe anymore,” Furnari says.

“The more I thought about it, the more I arrived at the conclusion that maybe this fear was the biggest thing we all had in common during a time of such great division – that our collective dread was our greatest unifier. That concept then really helped to shape the thematic direction of the rest of the record.”

Following the release of Fatalism, Polaris will embark on a national album tour. They’ll perform in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane and Sydney throughout September, backed by three special guests from the US – fellow metalcore merchants August Burns Red, hardcore outfit Kublai Khan TX, and Connecticut heavyweights Currents.

Polaris’ “Nightmare” is out now. Fatalism is out September 1st via Resist Records (AU)/SharpTone Records (ROW) (pre-save/pre-order here).