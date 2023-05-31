Polaris are hitting the road to celebrate their new album.

The metalcore favourite’s third studio album, Fatalism, is set for release on Friday, September 1st via Resist Records (AU) and SharpTone Records (ROW).

Following its release, the band will perform in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane and Sydney throughout September (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 8th at 10am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 6th at 10am AEST (sign up here).

Polaris will be joined by three special guests all the way from the US – fellow metalcore merchants August Burns Red, hardcore outfit Kublai Khan TX and Connecticut heavyweights Currents.

“I can’t wait to be hitting the road around Australia this September for our new album Fatalism,” Polaris vocalist Jamie Hails says. “These are going to be some of our biggest headline shows to date and in venues I have dreamt about playing ever since I was a kid.

“We’re so damn excited to be joined by none other than our friends in August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents while bringing along our biggest production to date. Get your tickets and we will see you at the show!”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Polaris’ Fatalism tour follows their 10th anniversary tour, which saw them perform across the country with Void of Vision and Pridelands earlier this year.

Polaris 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX & Currents

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 6th (10am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, June 8th (10am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, September 7th (18+)

Metro City, Perth, WA

Saturday, September 9th (All Ages)

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 10th (All Ages)

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, September 12th (18+)

US Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, September 13th (18+)

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, September 15th (All Ages)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, September 16th (All Ages)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW