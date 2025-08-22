Sydney metalcore favourites Polaris are teaming up with Fox League for a new campaign, bringing heavy riffs to the NRL.

The band teased the collaboration on Instagram, writing: “”Where big hits meet heavy riffs. @foxleague X @polarisaus for the metal fans!”

Polaris is set for a busy year, kicking off a Japan tour next month with Paledusk and performing at the 10th anniversary of the Big Pineapple Festival.

The festival will take place on November 1st at Pineapple Fields on the Sunshine Coast and features a huge lineup of local and international acts. Headliners include Australian hip-hop group Hilltop Hoods, with supporting acts such as The Cat Empire, The Jungle Giants, PNAU, Polaris, Hands Like Houses, Thelma Plum, New Zealand reggae-rock group Six60, and US duo MKTO.

The band’s 2023 album, Fatalism, recently ranked in the top 30 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list.

The feature wrote: “An album marked by tragedy, Polaris’ third studio album stands as a testament to the supreme talent of their late, great guitarist Ryan Siew. When your unit literally gets shattered like the way it has, the most important thing is to pull together and prove to each other and yourselves, that you can still do it,” the metalcore band’s Daniel Furnari told us in 2023