Sydney metalcore flagbearers Polaris will be hitting the road in October for a national tour, and they’ve enlisted some corker bands to accompany them on the ride.

Polaris will be joined by the likes of Perth deathcore heroes Make Them Suffer, Western Sydney heavy hitters Justice for the Damned and Gippsland’s Mirrors.

The tour will kick off on Wednesday, October 13th at The Tivoli, Brisbane before heading to Reunion Park in Melbourne on Friday, October 15th, Metropolis in Fremantle on Saturday, October 16th, Bridgeway Hotel in Adelaide on Thursday October 21st, and finally a homecoming show at Roundhouse Sydney on Saturday, October 23rd.

Early bird tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 28th at 5pm, with general public tickets on sale Thursday, July 28th at 5pm. Both via www.destroyalllines.com. You can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘HYPERMANIA’ by Polaris:

POLARIS SPRING TOUR 2021

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

MAKE THEM SUFFER

JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED & MIRRORS

REGISTER FOR EARLY TICKET ACCESS HERE: https://arep.co/p/polaris–au-tour

WEDNESDAY 13 OCTOBER

THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.com.au & www.destroyalllines.com

FRIDAY 15 OCTOBER

REUNION PARK, MELBOURNE 18+

Tickets available from www.reunionparkmelbourne.com & www.reunionpark.oztix.com.au

SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER

METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au & www.destroyalllines.com

THURSDAY 21 OCTOBER

BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, ADELAIDE 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au, www.moshtix.com.au & www.destroyalllines.com

SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER

ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY 18+

Tickets available from www.moshtix.com.au & www.destroyalllines.com