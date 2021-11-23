*UPDATE: 23/11/2021* Police will not be pursuing charges against Brass Against following the band’s recent on-stage urination incident at their Welcome To Rockville performance.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal initially reported that police were investigating the incident after receiving a message on the department’s Facebook account.

Daytona Beach Police spokesperson Messod Bendayan said that he directed the person to file a report, which she did. “I did get one like that and I told her to file a report and she did.”

Police have since clarified that no report was filed concerning the event. “No incident report was created because we didn’t actually speak to the reporting party,” A Daytona Police spokesperson said.

“She spoke to a county dispatcher initially,” the spokesperson continued. “We tried calling her back twice and received no response. Beyond that, we’re not giving any further comment on this matter.”

*** Original article published 19/11/2021

Daytona Beach Police are reportedly investigating the infamous Brass Against Welcome To Rockville performance that saw frontwoman Sophia Urisa piss on a willing fan.

The band, who are known for their brass-led covers of rock classics by the likes of Tool, Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, and more, were in the thick of a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Wake Up’ when Urista invited a fan on stage.

So it goes, Urista reportedly told the audience she had to use the bathroom, before singling out a fan in the crowd. “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’mma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” she said.

Adding, “I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

The man was ushered onto the stage, and Urista proceeded to drop her pants and waterboard the living daylights out of him. The man, who welcomed the golden shower, went on to spit the liquid into the audience.

As The Daytona Beach News-Journal report, Daytona Beach Police spokesperson Messod Bendayan confirmed that police were investigating the incident, after receiving a message on the department’s Facebook account.

Bendayan directed the person to file a report, which she did. “I did get one like that and I told her to file a report and she did,” he said.

Florida statute 800.00 states that it is unlawful for someone to “expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner.” The crime of indecent exposure is punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

In the aftermath of the conflama, Brass Against took to social media to apologise for the performance, “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band” the band wrote. “We’re still processing … this was profoundly unexpected.”

The band continued, “We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

When a fan on Twitter asked who cleaned up following the performance, the band replied, “Sophia actually cleaned it up after we left stage.” Watch the performance below: