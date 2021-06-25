Beloved Sydney rock dogs Polish Club are set to hit the road for an extensive national tour this September and October.

The Now We’re Tourin’ tour is set to celebrate the band’s forthcoming third record, Now We’re Cookin’, arriving on Friday, July 23rd. The tour marks the first time Polish Club will perform as a four-piece band,

In celebraion of the announcement, the band has treated us to a taste of the new record with fourth single ‘Whack.’ Check it out below.

Now We’re Tourin’ kicks off at The Gov in Adelaide on Friday, September 3rd before heading to Badlands in Perth on Saturday, September 4th, The Croxton in Melbourne on Friday, September 10th, Torquay Hotel in Torquay on Saturday, September 11th, UOW Unibar in Wollongong on Thursday, September 16th, Roundhouse in Sydney on Friday, September 17th, The Cambridge in Newcastle on Saturday, September 18th, Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast on Friday, October 1st and finally The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, October 2nd.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, you can find all the relevant information below.

POLISH CLUB

NOW WE’RE TOURIN’ NATIONAL TOUR

Presented by triple j

Tickets via polishclub.co

Friday 3 September

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday 4 September

Badlands, Perth WA

Friday 10 September

The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 11 September

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Thursday 16 September

UOW Unibar, Wollongong NSW

Friday 17 September

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Saturday 18 September

The Cambridge, Newcastle NSW

Friday 1 October

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday 2 October

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD