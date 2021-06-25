Beloved Sydney rock dogs Polish Club are set to hit the road for an extensive national tour this September and October.
The Now We’re Tourin’ tour is set to celebrate the band’s forthcoming third record, Now We’re Cookin’, arriving on Friday, July 23rd. The tour marks the first time Polish Club will perform as a four-piece band,
In celebraion of the announcement, the band has treated us to a taste of the new record with fourth single ‘Whack.’ Check it out below.
Now We’re Tourin’ kicks off at The Gov in Adelaide on Friday, September 3rd before heading to Badlands in Perth on Saturday, September 4th, The Croxton in Melbourne on Friday, September 10th, Torquay Hotel in Torquay on Saturday, September 11th, UOW Unibar in Wollongong on Thursday, September 16th, Roundhouse in Sydney on Friday, September 17th, The Cambridge in Newcastle on Saturday, September 18th, Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast on Friday, October 1st and finally The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, October 2nd.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, you can find all the relevant information below.
POLISH CLUB
NOW WE’RE TOURIN’ NATIONAL TOUR
Presented by triple j
Tickets via polishclub.co
Friday 3 September
The Gov, Adelaide SA
Saturday 4 September
Badlands, Perth WA
Friday 10 September
The Croxton, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 11 September
Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Thursday 16 September
UOW Unibar, Wollongong NSW
Friday 17 September
Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
Saturday 18 September
The Cambridge, Newcastle NSW
Friday 1 October
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday 2 October
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD