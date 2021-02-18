Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sydney legends Polish Club have unveiled their first single of 2021, the impossibly infectious ‘Stop For A Minute.’

‘Stop For A Minute’ marks a sonic heel-turn for the band. A gloriously saccharine, sugary pop hit indebted in new jack swing. Though the tracks fluffy veneer is merely a trojan horse for a cutting condemnation of music industry malpractice.

“At its core, this song is me trying to deal with our inconsistent acknowledgement of the cavalcade of horrible things done by countless artists in a position of power,” says David Novak, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist.

“There is a knowledge that nothing ever really comes of these things until the relevance of these artists wane. A good hit is enough for us to all collectively decide it’s not worth dealing with right now – or sometimes ever.”

He continues, “All I know is I can name – off the top of my head – a singer who nearly killed his ex, another who pisses on young women, a funk legend who kidnapped and burned a woman, an old rockstar who got his other old rockstar friend to take custody of a 14-year-old so that his mate could have a relationship with her, and a guy who everyone agrees has done some horrible shit but we don’t say anything because we’ll get in trouble,” concludes Novak.

“So, I’ve just written a fun song you can dance to.”

The track arrives with an indulgent green screen music video that harks back to the corny, glory days of the late 80s. Director Tim Nathan, who previously worked with the band on their ‘Just Talking’ video, and David Novak have delivered a video that’s earnest daggyness would put Rush’s ‘Time Stands Still’ to shame.

If you can allow yourself to indulge in a little cognitive dissonance, you’ll find that ‘Stop For A Minute’ is one of the funnest tracks that has hit our radar this year. If not, well, lean into despair.

Check out ‘Stop For A Minute’ by Polish Club: