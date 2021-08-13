Writer’s block is both feared by song-writers, and accepted as a normal part of the creative lifespan of a creative.

From the likes of stadium fillers Coldplay and U2, to home-grown heroes Gang of Youths, those in the biz have all voiced their experiences of being seemingly unable to put pen to paper at pivotal moments in their career.

Despite being masters of their craft, maybe they should consider picking up the phone to Sydney rising stars Polish Club next time they find themselves with a riff shortage, such is their prolific nature when it comes to LP creation.

“We had 90 ideas, some of which were just like chorus ideas, or a verse here or there…it’ll just be a beat and a guitar part – and then we pick 15 of those to record properly as demos at a time” syas John-Henry Pajak, speaking about the creation of their forthcoming 3rd LP Now We’re Cookin’.

“We ended up with 45-50 proper demos and structure for this record.

“We then just give those to management and the label, and then they’ll pick one out of the 12, so then we go ‘what is it about that one song…let’s try and write 12 more like that.’”

“We’re only ever looking for the one aspect of a song that connects – if we can find that, then it’s worth chasing down that rabbit hole,” adds frontman David Novak.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We’ll get the idea, then I’ll work backwards on lyrics to figure out if I can find meaning or something that makes sense…the biggest strength in a song is cutting through with melody – most people in the world aren’t going to even speak the same language.”

When it comes to their sound, Polish Club have always been outliers, strutting soul-injected rock and roll alongside the likes of Royal Blood, DZ Deathrays and countless other guitar-slinging bands.

Now We’re Cookin’ is no exception to their (lack thereof) rules, combining their trademark guitar and drum energy, overlaid with 80’s synths and infectious hooks.

It’s Queens of the Stoneage going to a disco with Cher, with Billy Bragg on the decks. It works like a charm.

Watch the official music video for ‘Stop For A Minute’

“When we started, our references on (triple j) Unearthed were like Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men…people didn’t quite get that, but we like that music….we just happen to be dudes that play instruments in a mostly rock way, so we try and combine the two into a suitable release,” says Dave.

“We don’t have this reverence for rock music…we see it as a funny, dated thing, even though we’ve primarily listened to it growing up….we just don’t treat it as a holy thing that you can’t have fun with.”

“The best stuff in the rock world has always been really self-aware” adds John, citing the Hail Britpop! Episode of Netflix’s documentary series This Is Pop.

“Take Oasis for example, that rocker Britpop stuff is so exhausting. In that documentary, Blur are the only guys that are like ‘this is kind of stupid.’ People in general aren’t actually like that.”

“When we released Alright Already it had a big soul influence, and people in interviews were like ‘who’s the big Sam Cook fan in the band?’ We don’t fucking know or care,” laughs Dave.

While the duo might not be paying homage to rock’s troupes’, they still kick out a live show that rivals the best in the business – one that is set to go to the next level with their recently announced upcoming tour for the new LP.

Having traditionally played as either a two-piece or with a bass player, Now We’re Cookin’ will be presented with a full live band – something that Dave notes will require him to revisit the linear notes of previous releases.

Watch the official music video for ‘No Heaven’

“I have to make sure that I know the fucking lyrics – there’s harmonies now!” he laughs.

“There’s definitely a lot more thought that goes into it. We’re all beholden to the song now, which is a different challenge.”

“We’ve got a sax solo on a song now as well though, which should be absolutely sick,” adds John, promising that fans can expect a rejuvenated set with new and old favourites getting the full band treatment.

There’s no denying that Polish Club are one of the hungriest bands currently kicking, and they assure us that, global pandemics aside, they’re not going to be slowing up any time soon.

“I’ve got big plans for the next….three albums,” says John.

“We want to try and do an album and an EP every year and a half…we just want to keep it moving out constantly, all the time.”