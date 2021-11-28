Over the past two years, Godsmack vocalist Sully Erna has been very outspoken on social media.

He has been flagged by Facebook for spreading disinformation about political candidate Bernie Sanders, “peddled” conspiracies about COVID-19, and has been adamant that the virus is not a global threat.

As vocal as he is about his own medical and political beliefs, it appears Erna doesn’t think celebrities should share their medical or political opinions.

He told Milwaukee radio 102.9 The Hog, “We don’t want to get into big political and medical conversation, right? But let me tell you where I stand…”

He continued:

“I get paid to be an entertainer. That’s the position I’ve chosen. So I’ll focus on entertaining, making people smile, healing people through music. And anybody else that’s out there in a celebrity status that’s pushing people one way or the other when you have no experience as a medical expert or a politician, my advice is shut up and let people live their lives because you don’t know the consequences when you push them one way or the other. So why don’t you just do what you’re great at and entertain, because that’s what you are. That’s the position I’ve taken and that’s the position I’m gonna stand with. I’m gonna write my music, I’m gonna put on great live shows, and I’m gonna help people escape a lot of their daily problems, hopefully, that they have to face regardless.”

Sully Erna also said in July 2020, ““Are you gonna tell me that Biden’s gonna win this thing?” on his Hometown Sessions internet show.

“I guarantee you we’re gonna be really close to losing this country if that dude gets in office,” he said.

“And that is not gonna be a fun place to live.”

You can hear the full interview with Mindy Novotny here: