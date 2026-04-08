Pond are releasing a new album this year.

The psychedelic rockers will drop Terrestrials on June 19th, out on their own imprint Mangovision via Secretly Distribution.

The album features new single “Two Hands”, out today, which is about when mining company Rio Tinto blew up Juukun Gorge in the band’s home state of Western Australia.

“They destroyed sacred rock shelters that were of the highest archaeological, cultural and spiritual significance,” frontman Nicholas Allbrook explains. “The rock shelters contained a cultural sequence spanning 46,000 years that had been taken care of by the local Indigenous communities.

“I was wondering how the commentators around this country would’ve reacted if the shoe was on the other foot and someone had demolished the Vatican or Notre Dame or St. Paul’s because it was in the way of their corporate expansion. Anyway, it’s a little word of encouragement that you’ve got every right to be very fucking angry about this injustice.”

Watch the accompanying music video below.

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“The video was made by us and Sam Kristofski (with heaps of help from Tess Thompson, Kate Green and Christian Dillon),” Allbrook says. “We filmed it in York and the Beverley Offroad Motorsports Association on one of the hottest days of the summer. Az was tough enough to wear full leathers the whole time. Endless thanks to him and Ry for fully embodying the soul of this video with their enduring passion for dust, rust, black cans, circlework and fucked up old motorcars.”

Alongside “Two Hands”, Terrestrials also features the recently released title track, which received support from NME, Stereogum, and more.

Accompanying today’s album news is the announcement of a run of headline shows across the US between July and September. Pond will also appear locally at Against the Grain Festival in Brisbane this June, with more Australian shows to be announced.

Terrestrials is the follow-up to Pond’s 2024 album Stung!, which earned a positive review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Always adventurous and unafraid to tackle different genres, it’s surprising that it has taken until album 10 for WA’s Pond to release a double album,” the publication wrote in the 4/5 review.

“Sounding like an obscure psych-pop gem from another era, Stung! is Pond in fine, sprawling form.”

Pond’s “Two Hands” is out now. Terrestrials is out June 19th (pre-save/pre-order here).