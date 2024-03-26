Pond have announced a new album and an Australian tour later this year.

The psychedelic rock band’s tenth record, Stung!, is set to release this June.

Their new single and video, “(I’m) Stung”, is out today, revealing their unique take on life and love.

“I wrote most of this while mowing someone’s lawn,” they say. “I went home and put my fingers on the piano and pretty much played the base of it first go. This is a very rare and special treat and buoyed me for weeks. It’s funny because I had a mad crush on someone, and they dropped me like a sack of shit and this song just flew down and clocked me right in the forehead and I felt totally better. Then Gin and Gum added all their magic – cool sounds, passing chords.

“It’s about being totally pathetically stung by someone and just having to be cool with it being unrequited. Being resilient, accepting that you are a bit of a goose, but life goes on.”

“(I’m) Stung” is accompanied by a music video featuring the band adventuring in the sand dunes of Lancelin, Western Australia shimmering from head to toe in silver body paint. You can watch the clip, which was shot on Super 8 film, below.

“We went to Lancelin, one of the most stereotypically Western Australian looking places in Western Australia, armed with a super 8 camera, 12 tubes of silver body paint and a rock eisteddfod wardrobe.” Pond says of the video. “Nothing but the blistering heat and dehydration and a battalion of legendary holidaymakers in ATVs stood between us and cinema history.

“Our friend Chris Adams also put on his little “filmic auteur” cap and carried our shit around while we cavorted among the dunes dressed like a knock off NSYNC. Omg and the bee!! The bee obviously makes it. Nick kind of lost his mind in the endless whiteness and started fearfully battling the beast in the sky. Probably all the paint fumes.”

“(I’m) Stung” follows their February release, “Neon River”, their first releases since 2022. Both tracks are set to feature on the upcoming album dropping on Friday, June 21st.

And unlike their previous four albums, including 2021’s, 9, which reached number six on the Australian Albums Chart and kept things tight at 40 minutes, Stung! goes all out with a double-LP format featuring 14 songs, promising their most expansive and impressive hour of music yet.

The band have also revealed Australian headline dates for June and July, including shows in Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Fremantle, as well as their recently announced set at Splendour in the Grass (see full dates below).

Tickets on sale from 9am local Thursday, March 28th via pond.band.

Pond’s “I’m Stung” is out now.

POND AUS TOUR JUNE/JULY 2024

Tickets on sale 9am local Thursday, March 28th from pond.band

Friday, June 14th

VIVID Sydney at Carriageworks, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 15th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, June 27th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 28th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 29th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, July 6th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, July 20th

Splendour in the Grass, Byron Bay NSW