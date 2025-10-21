Western Australia has scored a very special one-off summer show set for next year.

Live Nation has today announced a “triple header” going ahead at Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, January 4th, which will see live performances from hometown heroes, Pond, as well as UK duo Maribou State and US singer-songwriter Santigold, in what will be her first WA show in years.

Maribou State were only in Australia earlier this year for a string of headline and festival dates, and will return for Lost Paradise festival in December, as well as Melbourne’s newest event, New Year’s at the Bowl.

They’ll join a stack of huge acts at the events such as Duke Dumont, Underworld, Marc Rebillet, and Confidence Man.

Meanwhile Pond completed an Australian tour in support of their tenth studio album, Stung!.

Pre-sale tickets for the one-off show go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday, October 23rd, before general public tickets can be bought from 11am local time on Friday, October 24th.

Click here for more details.