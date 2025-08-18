Lost Paradise has unveiled its packed 2025 lineup.

Lost Paradise confirmed its return last month, with the festival set to close out the year in style at Glenworth Valley on Darkinjung Country from December 28th, 2025, through to January 1st, 2026.

A string of major international and local acts have been confirmed, including Duke Dumont, Underworld, Marc Rebillet, Maribou State and Confidence Man.

Check out the full lineup below.

Now entering its eleventh round, the much-loved New South Wales camping festival is set to once again flip the bush into a full-blown sensory overload: think late-night dance floors, wellness sessions, trippy art installations, and a crowd that actually gives a damn.

Iconic stages Arcadia, Lost Disco, and Paradise Club will return, newly reimagined within a redesigned festival site, with a tease of additional eclectic “side-quest” stages shared across the event’s social media.

The most recent edition of Lost Paradise featured appearances from the likes of FISHER, Tinashe, Caribou, Royel Otis, Flight Facilities, AJ Tracey, Confidence Man, and Teenage Dads, as well as a deep electronic roster featuring Denis Sulta, Tinlicker, Interplanetary Criminal, Ki/Ki, DJ BORING, and Girls Don’t Sync. Beyond the music, speakers included Dr Karl, Aretha Brown, and Plastic Free Mermaid.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The festival faced a major curveball last September after US-based ticketing company Lyte suddenly collapsed, throwing event planning and customer confidence into disarray. At the time, Lost Paradise paused VIP, accommodation, and parking upgrade sales while urgently investigating the fallout.

Festival founder Simon Buckingham addressed the concerns the following month, confirming the New Year’s event would proceed as planned.

“We are thrilled to announce that Lost Paradise 2024 is going ahead as planned this December with our lineup and full festival experience unchanged,” Buckingham said. “Thankfully, Lost Paradise means so much to so many. And with the generosity of our artists, staff and suppliers, we set out to source enough funding to enable us to operate the 2024 festival.”

Lost Paradise

December 28th, 2025-January 1st, 2026

Glenworth Valley, Darkinjung Country, NSW

Lineup

HEADLINED BY (A-Z)

BEN BÖHMER, CHRIS STUSSY, CONFIDENCE MAN, DUKE DUMONT, I HATE MODELS, KETTAMA, MARC REBILLET, MARIBOU STATE, UNDERWORLD, X CLUB.

FEATURING (A-Z)

ANNA LUNOE, BABY J, BAD BOOMBOX & MISCHLUFT, BALU BRIGADA, BELLA CLAXTON, BIG WETT, BLUSHER, BULLET TOOTH, CASSIAN, CHANNEL TRES, DAMEEEELA, DJ HEARTSTRING, DOMBRESKY pres. DISCO DOM, DR BANANA, FCUKERS, FOLAMOUR, HEIDI, HOT DUB TIME MACHINE, INJI, JAZZY, JOSH BAKER, JUICY ROMANCE, KILIMANJARO, LUKE ALESSI, MERCI, MERCY, NARCISS, NOTION, ODD MOB, OMAR+, PEGASSI, PROSPA, RIRIA, ROSS FROM FRIENDS pres. BUBBLE LOVE, SEX MASK, SILVA BUMPA, SIM0NE, SUMNER, SWIM (LIVE), TWO ANOTHER, VTSS, WOLTERS

+ MANY MORE