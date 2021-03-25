Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

Late Brooklyn drill trailblazer Pop Smoke has made chart history with his posthumous record, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

The 2020 record has officially spent its 20th week atop the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart, beating out Eminem’s previous record of 19 weeks with 2010’s Recovery.

Pop’s posthumous project came out last July and featured the a hefty lineup of Quavo, Roddy Rich, King Combs, Lil Baby and DaBaby. The platinum-selling record sold 251,000 album-equivalent units during its first week; by the second week, all 19 tracks simultaneously appeared on the Billboard 100.

It is also the second-longest-running No.1 record on the top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts at 19 weeks, following MC Hammer’s Please Hammer Don’t Hurt Em which topped the chart for a whopping 29 weeks back in 1990.

The Top Rap Albums chart was first launched back in 2004. The longest reigns following Em and Pop Smoke are Drake’s Take Care (16 Weeks), Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (14 weeks), and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist (13 weeks).

Pop Smoke was shot dead at the age of 20 during a home invasion at his house in Hollywood Hills on the morning of Wednesday, February 19 2020. The late rapper is considered a pioneering figurehead in the Brooklyn drill scene. During his life, he released two mixtapes” 2019’s Meet the Woo and 2020’s Meet the Woo Vol. 2. Spawning hits like ‘Welcome to the Party’ and ‘Dior’, Pop breathed new life into New York hip-hop.