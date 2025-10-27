Poppy has announced she will return to Australia in 2026 for a headline run of the country.

Having recently supported Bad Omens on their own tour down under, the US singer will head back in January 2026 for dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

Poppy will be joined at all stops of the Constantly Nowhere tour by special guests and local bands, Ocean Grove and Inertia.

The news comes after the Boston-born songwriter released new track, “Unravel”, her first solo release since her 2024-released sixth studio album, Negative Spaces. The track was produced and co-written by former Bring Me The Horizon member, Jordan Fish. Check it out below.

Tickets for all of Poppy’s Australian headline shows go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 31st.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

POPPY AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS OCEAN GROVE AND INERTIA

Tuesday, January 20th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday January 21st

Roundhouse, Sydney

Thursday, January 22nd

The Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, January 24th

Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide

Monday, January 26th

Metropolis, Fremantle