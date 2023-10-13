Porpoise Spit want you to know that the haunting music video for their new song, “STRUCK”, wasn’t meant to come out on Friday the 13th; it’s simply a case of happenstance.

But the timing is perfectly, regardless. One of Melbourne’s very best rock bands over the last few years, Porpoise Spit released their long-awaited debut album, Don’t Quit, today, the most unsettling of days, and their songs appropriately get under your skin, in particular the bruising, monumental “STRUCK”.

“Porpoise Spit generates a stirring brand of rock that merges heartfelt ballads, raucous energy, thrashing guitars and a socially progressive punk spirit,” the band’s bio states on Bandcamp, and all of these things and more are on full display on “STRUCK”.

The howling voice that leads the track is truly formidable, the vocals unfurling in a torrent of passion and meaning. Not one syllable is spared, not one word wasted. At times, Porpoise Sit’s rugged rock sounds as if Sharon Van Etten upped sticks from New York to form an Australian band.

The accompanying music video is a joint effort between the band and VideoTeam, and is just as compelling as the song itself (watch below). The black and white clip sees the band play “STRUCK”, wishing to make it through to the end, but a sneaky vampiric figure might have other ideas. It’s the ideal punk rock clip for the month of Halloween.

“STRUCK” is the standout on Porpoise Spit’s newly released Don’t Quit, which came together over two years during Melbourne’s tedious lockdowns. The release of their debut album caps a big couple of years for the band, which has found them touring with Cable Ties and Cash Savage & the Last Drinks and impressing at last month’s BIGSOUND. They’ve even experienced a recent swell of support on streaming service such as Spotify.

To celebrate their new album, Porpoise Spit are about to hit the road on an album tour, beginning with a Ballarat show next Friday, October 20th (see full dates below).

Porpoise Spit’s Don’t Quit is out now.

Porpoise Spit Australian Tour

Tickets available via psychichysteria.com

Friday October 20th

The Eastern, Ballarat with Skink Tank + Grove

Saturday October 21st

Major Tom’s, Kyneton with Skink Tank + Grove

Saturday November 4th

The Curtin, Carlton with Zig Zag, The Empty Threats, DJs + variety acts

Friday November 17th

Botany View Hotel, Newtown with Bronte Alva + The Sweaty Bettys

Saturday November 18th

The Servo, Port Kembla with The Pretty Littles (solo) + The Sweaty Bettys