We’re back with another round of Positive Developments, this time with Australian hip hop artist, Evil Eddie. Our Positive Developments project is in collaboration with Brisbane photographer, Stewart Munro and it shines a spotlight on Brisbane’s flourishing local music scene, one artist at a time.

For this instalment, we spoke to Evil Eddie (who also performs vocals for the band, Butterfingers), about post-pandemic life. In particular, what he learnt about himself, as well as what he thought were the positives to come out of the year that was 2020. To read about what Evil Eddie discovered, check out the feature below.

What is one unexpected thing you have discovered about yourself as a result of the pandemic? I haven’t changed that much or had any notable epiphanies to be honest, but I am surprised by just how much the pandemic has effected the world and my industry in particular. When I first heard about COVID it was about three weeks prior to our originally booked tour dates. Everyone was worried about the tour and the virus and at the time, my feeling was that everyone was going to get it anyway, so why let it stop us from touring? Since then obviously the realisation that it’s not about us individually and more about keeping it contained so that vulnerable people aren’t exposed etc, and that the lockdowns were going to be so immediate and heavily enforced has been a real eye-opener, and it’s got me thinking on my feet even more than I’m used to.

What has this challenging time taught you in terms of business? Well I’ve always known that the risk to reward ratio in the music biz is beyond terrible and since the pandemic it’s infinitely worse. But for some reason I keep trying (and technically succeeding) to hang on. Einstein said the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over, while expecting a different result. And while I have had to change my approach with all these new obstacles I don’t think my business model is far off his definition.

What positives have come out of this situation? Well, since the tour collapsed and I’m in a pile of debt I have kicked off a Patreon account and I can actually see a way through this since the response has been so positive in such a short time.

Do you have any advice for music industry workers on how to tweak their business for COVID? Reduce any regular overheads. Try and find some kind of subscription model that you can lend your skills too. Take small steps. Don’t take out a loan for anything.