Post Malone is returning to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The US star is bringing his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour to Australia and New Zealand in November. He’ll perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland during that month (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 13th at staggered times (Melbourne at 11am, Sydney at 12pm, Brisbane at 1pm).

The Vodafone customers pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 6th at staggered times (Melbourne at 11am, Sydney at 12pm, Brisbane at 1pm).

And the Live Nation pre-sale commences on Tuesday, July 11th, again at staggered times (Melbourne at 11am, Sydney at 12pm, Brisbane at 1pm).

Post will be touring in support of his upcoming fifth studio album, Austin, which comes out next month. The album takes its title from the US rapper and singer’s real first name.

It’s the highly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache, which was a number two hit in both Australia and New Zealand. The album also became Post’s fourth consecutive top five album in his home country.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Post revealed in an interview that he played the guitar on every single song on Austin, hailing the creative process behind the album as a “fun experience.” He also claimed Austin as the “most challenging and rewarding music” he had ever made.

Post’s tour will hit Australia and New Zealand after travelling through Latin America and Asia. He also successfully toured across the US and Canada last year, followed by Europe this year.

Post Malone’s Austin is out July 28th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Post Malone 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Tuesday, November 21st

The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, November 23rd

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 29th

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 30th

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, VIC