QT Hotels has issued an apology after Post Malone was denied entry to their Perth rooftop bar.

The rapper headed QT Perth’s rooftop bar on Satuday night after his show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Optus Stadium, but was denied due to the establishment’s dress code policy.

The venue’s dress code prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”. The rapper has the majority of his body tattooed and sports a tattoo that reads ‘Always Tired’ under his eyes, as well as a barbed wire tatt across his hairline, two ace of spade cards on the his forehead and a sword on his cheek.

“They turned me away for my tattoos… I’ve never really experienced anything like that,” the musician told West Australian while waiting to enter nearby venue 18 Knots rooftop bar.

Fans were quick to take to social media to express their disappointment, with some calling for a boycott of QT Hotels. However, the hotel chain has since issued a statement saying that they “sincerely apologize” for the incident.

“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognised for this for many years,” the statement released to Daily Mail Australia read.

“However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologise to the individuals affected.”

The publication reported that Post Malone was let into nearby bar 18 Knots rooftop bar after he was rejected from QT, and spent his time mingling with fans and even buying them drinks.

Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, has been touring Australia with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and played at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The Perth show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone was a history-making concert, as the Red Hot Chili Peppers played their Grammy-winning track ‘Give it Away’ for the 1000th time live.

