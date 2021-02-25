Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Post Malone and Pokémon have a lot more in common than you may think. In particular, they’re both preparing to celebrate their 25th birthdays.

As per Billboard, Post Malone reportedly still owns a Game Boy Color, solely so he can still play Pokémon on it.

Despite three being a crowd, Malone, Pokémon and Universal Music Group are all teaming up to celebrate this quarter of a century milestone with a virtual concert dubbed P25 Music. The show is free to stream across a number of platforms including Pokémon’s YouTube channel, Twitch and on their 25th anniversary website.

He told Billboard, “I’ve been a fan for such a long time, kind of grew up with it. Celebrating 25 years is a big deal, so we decided to do it together.”

The virtual concert serves as the starting off point for the event’s series. However it’s not the hip hop artist’s first livestream rodeo. Last April Malone paid tribute to Nirvana, via a livestream show.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary festivities this weekend, Malone has dropped a brand new dreamy-toned, pop-drenched cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 single, ‘Only Wanna Be with You’.

Besides marking the Pokémon Day occasion this weekend, it’s also the artist’s first single release of 2021, as well as his first single as the lead performing artist since 2019.

Malone told Billboard in an interview, “The Pokémon team put in so much work — this is one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of. There may be some surprises, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

When asked if he thinks that livestream performances will become a regular thing perhaps after the pandemic, he said, “It’s a hard thing to predict. I’d like to hope live music gets back to where it was. I know I can’t wait to get back to playing live music.”

Listen to Post Malone cover ‘Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version).