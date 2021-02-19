Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Post Malone has delivered his verdict on whether he’d ever consider collaborating with the polarising, prismatic rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Despite Posty’s propensity for boundary-pushing collaborations (note his excellent 2o19 collaborative track with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, ‘Take What You Want’), he’s respectfully shot down any potential alliance with 6ix9ine.

In a video posted by Akademiks, Post Malone was bombarded with paparazzi questions. During the video, the Hollywood’s Bleeding rapper is asked whether he’d ever consider collaboration with Tekashi. “Would you work with 6ix9ine? Would you work with 6ix9ine?,” the reporter asks.

“Would I?” Post confirms before gracefully shutting down the proposition, “Chances are, no.”

The world continues to turn and Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to make headlines. Last weekend Tekashi and Meek Mill engaged in a heated verbal exchange that almost escalated into a physical brawl.

The beef between the two rappers was sparked by Tekashi 6ix9ine working alongside the police to indict members of Nine Trey Bloods during his trial testimony. 6ix9ine acted as the prosecution’s star witness in a racketeering and firearms case in 2019.

The spat prompted fellow relevance-monger Riff Raff to challenge Tekashi to a boxing fight, with a $2 million prize on the table.

A new three-part Showtime documentary about the controversial Bushwick rapper is set to be released later this month. Supervillain: The making of Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to explore the rise of hip hops most polarising pop culture figures.

A two-minute trailer for the documentary was unveiled last month. The film will focus on 6ix9ines affiliation with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, and testimony leading to the conviction of two members of the gang, and his arrest and prison sentence for racketeering and firearms charges.

“Superheroes always die, but villains never die,” 6ix9ine says in the trailer. “I want to be a villain.”