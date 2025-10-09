Post Malone celebrated the grand opening of his Nashville bar Posty’s with a special performance that broke his own rules for the evening.

The singer had imposed a strict policy of performing no original material during the event, ruling out crowd favourites like “Sunflower” and “Rockstar”. However, he made a notable exception when Lainey Wilson joined him on stage.

The pair delivered a rendition of their collaborative track “Nosedive” from Malone’s country album F-1 Trillion. “I know there’s a thing about no originals, but if I could play an original tonight, I swear she’s going to make it worth it,” Malone told the assembled crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome to the stage Miss Lainey motherfucking Wilson.”

Malone acknowledged his celebratory state before Wilson’s arrival, admitting to the crowd, “I’m going to fuck it up, but you’re going to fucking crush it. Make some fucking noise!”

The evening’s setlist featured an array of country covers, demonstrating Malone’s commitment to honouring the genre during his Nashville debut as a venue owner. He performed Vince Gill’s “What the Cowgirls Do”, Hank Williams Jr.’s “Outlaw Women”, Brad Paisley’s “Ticks”, Toby Keith’s “How Do You Like Me Now”, and Zach Top’s “I Never Lie”.

The celebration attracted notable country music figures, with Brooks & Dunn making a special appearance to join Malone for performances of “Neon Moon” and “Brand New Man”. Dierks Bentley also took the stage, collaborating on “What Was I Thinkin'”.

Located in Downtown Nashville, Posty’s had previously launched with a soft opening in July, initially providing access only to its ground floor. The grand opening event unveiled the venue’s complete three-storey concept, which includes a full-service restaurant, karaoke facilities, a live music stage, and a gift shop. The establishment also features a rooftop bar.

Following his performance, Malone extended his hospitality beyond the stage, covering all expenses for the entire venue until 2am. “Drinks are on me tonight for the whole entire night, food is on me tonight, whatever you want in the entire world,” he told the crowd.