Post Malone has paid tribute to the late Oliver Tree.

Tree, who was born Oliver Tree Nickell and was best known for the viral songs “Life Goes On” and “Alien Boy”, was among six people killed when two helicopters crashed into each other in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At his Toronto concert following Tree’s passing (as per Rolling Stone), Malone had kind words for “an absolutely beautiful, beautiful man.”

“[Oliver Tree was a] gentlemen I knew and was so beautiful, and inspired the world with his art … We lost a beautiful soul,” Malone told the crowd.

“I just want you to know dude that we love you so very much… We’re just gonna have a great night and celebrate this gentleman,” he added.

Malone then took his beer and poured it out onto the stage.

Other tributes for Tree included one from his ex-girlfriend Melanie Martinez.

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“It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply … Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle.

Untitled Group, the promoter of Tree’s Australia and New Zealand tour scheduled to start later this year, issued a statement on the artist’s passing.

Before his untimely passing, the genre-blending viral artist was due to bring his global headline tour to Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth this October.

In a statement shared with Tone Deaf, the tour’s promoter, Untitled Group, said it is “deeply saddened” by the news of Tree’s death.

“Oliver created something entirely his own — blending genres, performance art, and internet culture into a sound and persona that couldn’t be replicated. He turned absurdity into anthems and built a connection with fans that went far beyond the music. His impact on the alternative music scene will be felt for years to come,” the statement continued.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who found something of themselves in his work,” it concluded.