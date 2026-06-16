Untitled Group, the promoter of Oliver Tree’s Australia and New Zealand tour scheduled to start next month, has issued a statement on the artist’s passing.

Tree, who was born Oliver Tree Nickell and was best known for the viral songs “Life Goes On” and “Alien Boy,” was among six people killed when two helicopters crashed into each other in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Before his untimely passing, the genre-blending viral artist was due to bring his global headline tour to Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth this October.

In a statement shared with Tone Deaf, the tour’s promoter, Untitled Group, said it is “deeply saddened” by the news of Tree’s death.

“Oliver created something entirely his own — blending genres, performance art, and internet culture into a sound and persona that couldn’t be replicated. He turned absurdity into anthems and built a connection with fans that went far beyond the music. His impact on the alternative music scene will be felt for years to come,” the statement continued.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who found something of themselves in his work,” it concluded.

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Tree’s ex-girlfriend Melanie Martinez paid tribute on social media, expressing her shock and heartbreak at the news of her former partner’s passing.

“Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram story. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply.

“I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked,” she continued. “His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way.”

“Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven,” she added.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ