You can think what you want about his own output, but there’s no denying that Post Malone knows music. He’s prone to covering Nirvana. He worked with indie folk master Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes on his new album. And while appearing on The Howard Stern Show this week, he dropped a rendition of a Pearl Jam classic.

Alongside Andrew Watt and Louis Bell (Watt, incidentally, produced Eddie Vedder’s recent solo album Earthling), Malone covered ‘Better Man’, taken from Pearl Jam’s 1994 album Vitalogy and later included on the band’s 2004 greatest hits collection.

Malone was on The Howard Stern Show doing the promotional rounds for new album Twelve Carat Toothache, released earlier this month. He performed one of the album’s tracks, ‘Reputation’, alongside his Pearl Jam cover (see both below).

Malone’s interview with Stern was just as memorable, with the singer sharing that he likes to write lyrics while sitting on the toilet (if you’re not a fan of Malone’s music, the joke writes itself). “Shit literally comes to me, because I write all my songs on the can,” he revealed, adding that he’ll stay in the bathroom for an “hour-and-a-half, two hours” at a time.

Stern had some concerns. “Are you pushing the whole time?” he queried, to which Malone nonchalantly replied, “It’s my special zone. ‘Cause no one wants to talk to you when you’re taking a shit. I wouldn’t say it’s a hideaway as much as it’s an oasis.”

Malone also revealed that “about 30% of all my albums have been written on the shitter… I’d say 60% of lyrics have been written on the shitter.” It’s clearly a strategy that’s working out for him then.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer or the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Better Man’ (Pearl Jam cover) by Post Malone:

Check out ‘Reputation’ by Post Malone: