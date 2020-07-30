Post Malone recently sat down with Joe Rogan for a four-hour interview on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. During the interview, Malone delved into his experience with extraterrestrial beings.

It only took a few minutes for the conversation to turn into a UFO conspiracy theory session. Rogan admitted that he wanted to believe in extraterrestrials, but is hesitant to believe the claims of those who have seen them. Which prompted Malone to reveal to Rogan he’s had multiple UFO sightings throughout his life.

“I’ve seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York,” he shared at around the 20:20 minute mark. “Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict deadline—probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just fuckin’ goes off … You can’t explain it.”

When Rogan questioned Malone about how “strong” this memory was, the rapper admitted, “medium,” but emphasised that he has had more recent sightings in his current hometown of Utah, as well as Southern California.

“I used to live in Tarzana … It looked kind of like—it sounds corny—but like a classic forcefield … it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape,” he revealed. “… In Tarzana, looking down at the fucking city. And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other fuckin’ people, and they saw it too.”

Honestly, if Posty reckons he’s seen a UFO, I believe him. Nothing makes sense anymore and the only future I have any interest in taking part in is one where Post Malone, Tom DeLonge and The Pentagon work hand in hand in revealing that the truth is out there.

Elsewhere in the interview, Post Malone delved into his thoughts on people being forced to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Malone believes that everybody should wear a mask out of respect for one another, e is against the idea of fining people for non-compliance.

“It’s like me in school having to tuck in my shirt or else you get detention,” Malone noted. “It’s weird to be forced to wear something.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It’s not a government thing. You shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask — but you should. And that’s because I respect you as a fellow human.”

In the thick of the pandemic, back in May, Post Malone’s lifestyle brand, Shaboink, reportedly partnered with the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief to donate 40,000 N95 masks to frontline medical workers.

Check out Post Malone on the Joe Rogan Experience: