London trio Big Joanie is gearing up to release a 7-inch through Jack White’s Third Man Records, and one of the tracks from it will be this epic cover of ‘Cranes In The Sky’ by Solange.

The post-punk outfit, made up of Stephanie Phillips, Estella Adeyeri, and Chardine Taylor-Stone, have recorded a bass-heavy edition of the track, which Solange recorded in 2016.

The cover is a slow-burning effort, building through that crunching bassline, on the way to an extended, hazy, two-minute guitar solo. It’s an awesome tribute to the original, yet transforms the song with a distorted and dark feel.

Big Joanie’s forthcoming release will also come with an original track called ‘It’s You’, and will be their first new music since 2018 debut album Sistahs. They’ve since built their profile significantly by touring with Sleater-Kinney and Parquet Courts.

They’ve also opened for bands including Bikini Kill and The Raincoats.

For those unfamiliar with the band. they’re described on the Third Man Records site as “a black feminist punk band who describe themselves as The Ronettes filtered through 80s DIY and 90s riot grrrl, with a sprinkling of dashikis.”

In an announcement on the Third Man Records website, it was revealed that Big Joanie will perform a socially-distanced release show for the 7-inch at the Ecstatic Peace Library Record Store at BOLT in London. Masks will be required for all attendees.

“Black feminism is at the heart of Big Joanie’s music and actions, and with this new 7″ single, Third Man Records is proud to support Big Joanie in spreading their message even further,” said the label in the announcement.

You can check out the original Solange recording here. She brought her live show Witness! to Australia earlier this year and performed an incredible show at the Sydney Opera House.

Consequence Of Sound reports that Big Joanie’s deal with Third Man is just a short-term thing, with their next full-length record to drop via Kill Rock Stars.

Check out ‘Cranes In The Sky’ (Solange Cover) by Big Joanie: