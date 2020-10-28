Potts Point Hotel is hosting a bunch of Great Southern Nights gigs

If you’ve been yearning for a live music experience, yearn no longer. Potts Point Hotel is hosting a bunch of excellent gigs as part of the Great Southern Nights celebration.

Great Southern Nights will see over 2,500 and 300+ live music venues across New South Wales join forces to start the recover of live music and hospitality industries in a coronavirus-safe environment.

“NSW will come alive with great Australian music in November with gigs taking place in many of the state’s greatest music venues, pubs, bars, bowling clubs and wineries,” Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said.