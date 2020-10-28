Potts Point Hotel is hosting a bunch of Great Southern Nights gigs

If you’ve been yearning for a live music experience, yearn no longer. Potts Point Hotel is hosting a bunch of excellent gigs as part of the Great Southern Nights celebration.
Great Southern Nights will see over 2,500 and 300+ live music venues across New South Wales join forces to start the recover of live music and hospitality industries in a coronavirus-safe environment.
“NSW will come alive with great Australian music in November with gigs taking place in many of the state’s greatest music venues, pubs, bars, bowling clubs and wineries,” Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said.
“With 2,500 artists performing in 300-plus venues across Sydney and more than 130 NSW towns, there is a gig spanning every genre and destination.”
He continued, “The NSW Government is proud to be getting artists, roadies, venues, hospitality staff and tourism businesses back to work through this ambitious initiative and now it’s over to the public to show their support by booking tickets to a gig or two, or more.”
The Potts Point Hotel will be hosting four gigs that are destined to be most excellent, check em out below.
Marvell ft Synthetic Love Machine
8 pm, Friday, November 6th
Marvell are a celebration of all things rock’n’roll. The Sydney five-piece have found their perfect blend of the storytelling of classic rock, married with soaring pop melodies. They’ll be hitting the stage at Potts Point Hotel on Friday, November 6th.
8 pm, Friday, November 11th
Elliot Hammond is a stalwart in the Australian music scene. He’s cut his teeth drumming for Wolfmother and as the frontman for Sydney outfit The Delta Riggs. Now he’s set to premiere his latest creative project, Drac Hammond. The evening is set to be a celebration of his debut single ‘New Sensation’. You’ll also be treated to a handful of originals and other cover magic.
Tiarnie ft Pearl The Girl & The Tints
8 pm, Friday, November 20th
Tiarnie unleashed her stunning debut EP Consistently Inconsistent back in February. An EP that proved she’s a storyteller force to be reckoned with. Melding confessional lyricism akin to Liz Phair with her unique Australiana-inflected indie-pop, Tiarne weaves tales of all the trials and tribulations of a woman in her early 20’s.
Fripps & Fripps
8 pm, Friday, November 27th
Cronulla natives Fripps & Fripps are a guaranteed good time. On Friday, November 29th, they’ll bring a taste of chaos to the cross with their signature brand of sun-soaked indie pop. It’s loose-as music just beckoning for a beer-drenched beach rat to spit a “yeewwww” in ya ear.