Over the past year, Powderfinger have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal record, Odyssey Number Five.

In the spirit of all things celebratory the band have announced that they will be releasing a colouring sheet drawn from the album artwork of their career-defining record.

“While dad’s in the garage blasting Odyssey Number Five, the little ones can entertain themselves with a colouring in sheet,” the band shared.

The sheet is free, to access it you just gotta sign up to the bands mailing list here.

The band are also inviting fans to put their wisdom to the test with an official Powderfinger quiz! The whole thing is going down next Thursday, 3rd September from 7.30pm AEST live on their social channels, and there’s a bunch of prizes up for grabs.

“Yes, there will be prizes up for grabs,” The band wrote. “No, you do not need to change out of your trackie dacks for a whole lot of family-friendly, stay at home fun. Make a night of it by teaming up with family, housemates or friends!”

The quiz was curated by the band themselves in collaboration with Quiz Meisters. I’ve already dibsed the team name ‘trivilloilogy’ so don’t you dare try and cut my grass.

You can pre-register your team here.

Check out ‘Thrilloilogy’ by Powderfinger: