As one of Australia’s most beloved rock bands of the ’90s and ’00s, there’s no denying that Powderfinger curated a legacy as one of this country’s most iconic group of musicians.

With a 22-year career boasting seven albums, a handful of EPs and live records, and countless singles and music videos, few bands could dream of having a career as storied as Powderfinger.

To celebrate the group’s impact on Aussie music history, we’ve decided to take a look back at their ten most successful tracks on the ARIA charts. Using information from the Australian Charts website, we’ve compiled a list of the band’s biggest tracks, according to the music-loving public.

10. ‘Love Your Way’

Peak Position: 37

Peak Date: September 28th, 2003

Hottest 100 Peak: 10

The second single from 2003’s Vulture Street, ‘Love Your Way’ sees Powderfinger showing off their emotional side, starting off slow before that crashing chorus breaks through and captures our hearts.

9. ‘The Metre’

Peak Position: 31

Peak Date: September 9th, 2001

Hottest 100 Peak: N/A

Released as a double A-side along with ‘Waiting For The Sun’, ‘The Metre’ served as the final single from Odyssey Number Five, mixing eclectic instrumentation with an anthemic chorus, ‘The Metre’ helped serve up another powerful single for the Brisbane icons.

8. ‘Passenger’

Peak Position: 30

Peak Date: August 29th, 1999

Hottest 100 Peak: 100

Considering that ‘Passenger’ won the ARIA Award for Single Of The Year in 2000, it’s hardly a surprise that this stunning tune managed to be one of the group’s biggest hits. However, a peak of only 30 seems far too low for a song of this nature.

7. ‘The Day You Come’

Peak Position: 25

Peak Date: August 23rd, 1998

Hottest 100 Peak: 8

Ever since it was released, ‘The Day You Come’ was the subject of debate for many people. Featuring apparent political influences, the tune was immediately linked to Pauline Hanson’s climb in Aussie politics. The group have always denied this, however.

6. ‘Pick You Up’

Peak Position: 23

Peak Date: June 23rd, 1996

Hottest 100 Peak: 6

Powderfinger’s first charting single, ‘Pick You Up’ was a departure from the grunge rock of their debut album, Parables For Wooden Ears. Their first track to score widespread airplay, this tune was a historic moment for the group, as they gave us an idea of what was yet to come.

5. ‘All Of The Dreamers’

Peak Position: 23

Peak Date: November 1st, 2009

Hottest 100 Peak: 49

We didn’t know it at the time, but 2009’s Golden Rule would be Powderfinger’s swansong. With a powerful lead single like ‘All Of The Dreamers’, they weren’t lacking in musical skill, leading us to wonder what the future may have held if they’d stuck around.

4. ‘Sunsets’

Peak Position: 11

Peak Date: January 18th, 2004

Hottest 100 Peak: 7

One of the biggest singles from Vulture Street, ‘Sunsets’ was a rocking number with the group’s trademark lyrics that go straight to your heart, leaving you wondering just how Powderfinger were never the huge success overseas that they were in Australia.

3. ‘(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind’

Peak Position: 9

Peak Date: June 29th, 2003

Hottest 100 Peak: 4

After three years between albums, Powderfinger returned in 2003 with Vulture Street, arguably one of their most popular albums. Bolstered by the success of lead single ‘(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mind’, fans knew right from the start that this entire record was going to be a massive hit for the band.

2. ‘Lost And Running’

Peak Position: 5

Peak Date: May 27th, 2007

Hottest 100 Peak: 15

The lead single from penultimate record Dream Days At The Hotel Existence, ‘Lost And Running’ has everything a Powderfinger fan could want. From that stellar opening hook, to the powerful chorus, the tune had it all. A staple of live shows for a few years, it’s impossible to hear this track without belting out the lyrics.

1. ‘My Happiness’

Peak Position: 4

Peak Date: August 27th, 2000

Hottest 100 Peak: 1

Often considered their signature song, there’s no denying the power of ‘My Happiness’. The lead single fro Odyssey Number Five, the group’s second Hottest 100 #1, and their sole entry on the US charts, the tune is one of the country’s most iconic songs, and fittingly, it’s the group’s highest-charting track on Aussie soil.