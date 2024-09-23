It’s official: ex-Powderfinger bass player John “JC” Collins is the inaugural Nighttime Economy Commissioner for Queensland.

Confirmed Monday, September 23rd, Collins, venue director of The Fortitude Music Hall and founding member of Powderfinger, is the new night czar, tasked with revitalising the 24-hour economy by liaising with music businesses, live venues and more across the Sunshine State, a position paid from the public purse.

State premier Steven Miles confirmed the government’s commitment to create the new role back in June, doing so in an election year, ahead of the publication of the Queensland Budget, and with the clock ticking on the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

With that early announcement, which closely followed the cancelation of Caloundra Music Festival and news of the closure of The Zoo, local reporters immediately threw Collins’ name in the mix. Following a months-long recruitment process, the government got their man.

“JC is synonymous with success, whether that’s on stage or in business,” Miles tells News Corp reporters, in a statement.

“He is a great appointment for Queensland and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and know-how to drive our night life economy to a different level and help businesses of all sizes to thrive.”

The appointment caps an exceptionally busy year for Collins. In April, The Fortitude Music Hall won people’s choice award for metro venue of the year at the 2024 Queensland Music Awards.

Then in June, he was saluted in the King’s Birthday Honours list, appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for services to the arts through music, and to the community.

The following month, in July, he was appointed vice president at QMusic, the peak association for contemporary music in Queensland, which organises BIGSOUND and the QMAs.

In August, Collins and his former Powderfinger bandmates reunited for one night only at Music In The House in Sydney, Support Act’s longest-running fundraising event. The occasion raised more than $150,000 for good causes.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” Collins says in a statement announcing his new role, “we have to keep our heads up and work through it and come together.”

Next up, Collins will meet with stakeholders in the state and hear “what they’ve got to say and then being a consistent message between the night-life economy and the government.”

With the Olympics just eight years away, the new post would provide an opportunity, he says, to “get our house in order to get ready for the world’s biggest party.”

Collins will serve in a three-year term as Commissioner, with the possibility of an additional three-year stint.

With the unveiling of the state Budget in June, state government set aside a $1.6 million “lifeline,” funds that would support Queensland live music venues and local musicians, alongside the establishment of the Commissioner.